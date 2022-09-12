In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nutrien, off about 4.3% and shares of Origin Agritech down about 1.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 1.2% and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Defense Stocks

