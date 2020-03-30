Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CVR Partners, down about 10.8% and shares of Sundial Growers off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 4% as a group, led down by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 15.1% and Astronics, trading lower by about 9.3%.

