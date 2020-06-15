Markets
ERJ

Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Embraer, down about 8.6% and shares of Astronics down about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Tailored Brands, trading lower by about 17.7% and Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 8.4%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERJ ATRO TLRD CHS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular