Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Astronics, off about 8.4% and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by American Airlines Group, trading lower by about 9.7% and United Airlines Holdings, trading lower by about 9.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.