Markets
ATRO

Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Astronics, off about 8.4% and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by American Airlines Group, trading lower by about 9.7% and United Airlines Holdings, trading lower by about 9.2%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATRO SPR AAL UAL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular