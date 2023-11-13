Monday Morning Strength for Cotton

Cotton futures are leading off the week with 10 to 35 point gains so far on Monday. Nearby cotton firmed up on Friday after seeing new lows for the year. Futures were up by 5 to 80 points on the day, leaving Dec with a net 230 point loss for the week. Weekly Commitment of Traders data was delayed this afternoon by the federal Veteran’s Day holiday.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has heavy rainfall totals for the Gulf coast, with as much as 4” accumulated in the forecast for Southern LA, MS, and AL.

The Weekly Cotton Market Review showed 6,165 bales were sold at spot last week, averaging 72.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 165 points lower on 11/9 to 87.55 cents/lb. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 77.32, up 80 points, currently up 35 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.5, up 29 points, currently up 18 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.28, up 15 points currently up 13 points

