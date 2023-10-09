Monday Morning Rally for Cotton

Cotton is trading with triple digit gains early on Monday as Dec (officially) takes over as the lead month. Banks and federal government offices are closed, but commodity markets are open. Cotton futures settled the Friday session 46 to 60 points higher across the front months. That left the Dec contract just 1 point weaker on the weekly chart.

CFTC data released on Friday showed managed money firms were closing shorts and adding cotton longs during the week that ended October 3rd. Net new buying slightly offset the short covering for an 8,833 contract stronger net long of 54,353 contracts. Commercial cotton traders added hedges during the week, increasing their total open interest by 11.9k contracts and their net short by 7,437 contracts to 227,734 and 99,348 respectively.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/5 was 50 points lower to 97.05. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were shown at 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.14, up 60 points, currently up 142 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.19, up 60 points, currently up 124 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.95, up 67 points, currently up 116 points

