Monday Losses for Wheat Futures

Wheats dropped sharply to start the week and end the month. Chicago prices were down 27 1/4 to 38 1/2 cents on the day. For September, that left the board back below the $7 mark, but still closed the trading month of July with a 14 3/4 cent gain. KC HRW futures were down by 3.3% to 5% on the day. That left the Sep contract at a net 13 cent gain for the month of July. Spring wheat futures closed 31 to 40 1/4 cents weaker. September HRS prices were a net 39 cents higher through the month of July.

Oats Futures Prices rallied by nearly 3% on the day. September oats maintained a 47 cent gain for the month of July.

USDA’s weekly update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 12% points to 80% complete. The average pace would be 83% finished by 7/30. As for spring wheat, USDA reported harvest began last week with enough nationally for 2% complete as of 7/30. The average pace would be 5% finished. Conditions fell by 8 points on the Brugler500 Index to 325, as NASS had 7ppts less scoring in the good/ex categories.

The weekly Export Inspections data indicated 581,278 MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 7/27. That compared to 361k MT last week and 282k MT during the same week last year. Of the shipments, USDA marked 245k MT were SRW with 185k as HRS. China was the top destination. The season’s total export now lags last year by 4.8% with 2.74 MMT shipped.

Russia’s SovEcon estimates 2023 output at 87.1 MMT, up from their 86.8 MMT prior estimate citing higher than expected yields. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 11 MMT of grain had been harvested for 23/24 to date, including 8.06 MMT of wheat. Russia is indicating that buyers of their steeply discounted wheat will have to pay in Russian rubles, an attempt to cobble up demand for the sinking ruble.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.65 3/4, down 38 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.91 3/4, down 36 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.00 5/8, down 37 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.12 3/4, down 43 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.55 7/8, down 43 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.55 3/4, down 40 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

