News & Insights

Stocks

Monday Gains for Cattle Market

September 11, 2023 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Feeders led the way out of the weekend break with $2.12 to $2.37 gains of 0.8%. The September contract was up by 87 cents on the day, but had printed a new ATH. Live cattle futures went home $0.85 to $1.05 in the black with triple digit gains for Oct, Feb, and April. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was near $180 for the South, and near $290 in the beef for the North. The 9/07 CME Feeder Cattle Index faded back 12 cents to $249.21. 

The USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef report had lower prices for Monday. Choice was marked $2.79 lower, at $310.11, and Select was 61 cents weaker to $285.44.  USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday. That is 1,000 more than the same Monday last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $184.225, up $1.000,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $188.275, up $0.850,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $192.725, up $1.025,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $256.225, up $0.875

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $261.450, up $2.300

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.