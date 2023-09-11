Monday Gains for Cattle Market

Feeders led the way out of the weekend break with $2.12 to $2.37 gains of 0.8%. The September contract was up by 87 cents on the day, but had printed a new ATH. Live cattle futures went home $0.85 to $1.05 in the black with triple digit gains for Oct, Feb, and April. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was near $180 for the South, and near $290 in the beef for the North. The 9/07 CME Feeder Cattle Index faded back 12 cents to $249.21.

The USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef report had lower prices for Monday. Choice was marked $2.79 lower, at $310.11, and Select was 61 cents weaker to $285.44. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday. That is 1,000 more than the same Monday last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.225, up $1.000,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $188.275, up $0.850,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $192.725, up $1.025,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.225, up $0.875

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $261.450, up $2.300

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.