Monday Fade for Cotton Futures

Cotton closed the first trade out of the weekend with 22 to 46 point losses.

NASS reported 10% of the cotton crop has yet to set bolls nationally, matching the average. The weekly update had 25% of cotton bolls opening as of 8/28. That was up from 18% last week but matches the average pace. National conditions were unchanged on the Brugler500 Index at 271, as TX improved a sharp 18 points offsetting most of the other states’ drops. KS fell by 21 points for the week.

Classings Data released on Friday showed the 104,783 bales of upland classed in TX during the week brought the full year total to 280,245 bales. No other states, nor pima, have been reported in the Classings reports.

The Seam reported 3,308 bales were sold on 8/25 for an average gross price of 76.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher for 8/25 to 96.10 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.87, down 44 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.73, down 46 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.64, down 36 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.