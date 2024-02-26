Monday Cotton Futures Fading

Cotton futures are backing off by 2 to 48 points so far this morning. The front month cotton futures were 10 to 100 points weaker in the active contracts on Friday. March futures printed a 73 point gain, though OI was listed at just 409 contracts. The March ’25 contract was also a point higher at the bell. Dec prices ended the week with a net 69 point loss Friday to Friday.

CFTC reported cotton spec traders were adding new longs through the week that ended 2/20. That left the group 14.5k contracts more net long at 86.1k contracts. The commercial cotton hedgers added 7k new shorts through the week which expanded their net short by 129.3k contracts.

USDA’s weekly cotton export sales were 130.5k RBs for the week that ended 2/15. That was down from 160k RBs last week as a 9-wk low for new business. Shipments YTD are up to 5.07m RBs, and the season’s total commitments to 10.4m RBs.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market review showed 12,251 bales were sold this week averaging 88.33 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The AWP was 168 points stronger at 75.12 cents. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 95.42, up 122 points, currently down 5 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 93.37, down 109 points, currently down 6 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 92.5, down 112 points, currently down 8 points

