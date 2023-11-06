Monday Corn Futures Close Fractionally Mixed

The corn market ended Monday’s session with fractional gains, save the Dec contracts. Spot Dec was unchanged at $4.77 and new crop Dec was ¼ of a cent lower.

USDA reported a private export sale of 289,575 MT of corn to Mexico.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed corn harvest advanced 10% points to 81% finished. The average pace is to be 77% harvested. Iowa was 89% harvested, NE was listed at 84% harvested, and IL was 90% done.

The weekly Inspections data had 535,191 MT of corn exports during the week that ended 11/02. That is similar to 541k MT shipped last week, but well above the 254k MT shipped during the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination for the week. USDA had the season total listed at 5.489 MMT (201.7 mbu), compared to 4.47 MMT from last year.

Pre-report estimates for the November WASDE report show analysts are looking for a looser corn carryout. The average trade estimate is to see a 29.6 mbu larger ending stocks of 2.141 billion bushels. On average the trade is expecting production to increase by 25 mbu on a 0.3 bpa yield boost. The average of responses for South American corn production is 500k MT lower for Argentina and a 1.4 MMT cut for Brazil.

Wire news suggest Chinese corn harvest is being delayed by recent cold and snowy weather. Dalian Corn Prices were 2,560 yuan/MT (~$9.58/bu) in the Nov and was 21 yuan higher to 2,563 (~$9.59/bu) in the Jan contract.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.77 1/4, unch,

Nearby Cash was $4.50 3/8, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.92 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.02, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.