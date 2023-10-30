Monday Cattle Gaining Triple Digits

Front month live cattle futures are up by $0.87 to $1.20 for Monday’s midday. The soon-to-expire October contract is 90 cents weaker with just 335 contracts of open interest. Midday feeder cattle futures are up by as much as $1.37. USDA reported the Friday cash market at $185 for the South and $290-$292 in the Northern dressed market. The full range of cash trade was $183 to $186 for the 15.7k head sold. The 10/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $239.73, another 89 cents weaker.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger Monday morning, as Choice was up by $1.97 and Select was 11 cents stronger. with a 72c increase for Choice and a 43c increase for Select on Friday afternoon. USDA reported the week’s beef output as 527m lbs, similar to last week but 5.2% below the same week last year. Cattle slaughter was estimated at 636k head compared to 638k last week and 667k during the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 4.6%.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.050, down $0.950,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $182.850, up $0.625,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $183.925, up $0.975,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $238.000, up $1.100

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $236.850, up $1.150

