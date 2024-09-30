News & Insights

Markets
RAIL

Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, CULP

September 30, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FreightCar America, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Felan Jose De Nigris purchased 4,000 shares of RAIL, for a cost of $10.19 each, for a total investment of $40,741. FreightCar America is trading up about 7.3% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased $29,950 worth of Culp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $5.99 each. Before this latest buy, Decker made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $25,978 shares at a cost of $5.20 a piece. Culp is trading up about 9% on the day Monday. Decker was up about 11.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CULP trading as high as $6.65 in trading on Monday.

Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, CULPVIDEO: Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, CULP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAIL
CULP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.