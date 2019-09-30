Markets
Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: HDS, AXSM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, HD Supply Holdings (HDS)'s , Lauren Taylor Wolfe, made a $23.13M buy of HDS, purchasing 600,000 shares at a cost of $38.55 a piece. So far Wolfe is in the green, up about 1.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $39.30. HD Supply Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And at Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Nick Pizzie who bought 2,180 shares for a cost of $24.80 each, for a total investment of $54,064. Before this latest buy, Pizzie purchased AXSM at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $107,875 at an average of $14.74 per share. Axsome Therapeutics is trading off about 1.5% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can snag AXSM even cheaper than Pizzie did, with shares trading as low as $20.76 at last check today which is 16.3% under Pizzie's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

