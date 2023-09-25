Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Blackstone (BX)'s Director, Reginald J. Brown, made a $204,904 purchase of BX, buying 1,842 shares at a cost of $111.24 each. Blackstone is trading off about 0.7% on the day Monday.

And at Hurco Companies (HURC), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Executive Chairman Michael Doar who bought 9,200 shares for a cost of $21.59 each, for a trade totaling $198,628. This purchase marks the first one filed by Doar in the past twelve months. Hurco Companies is trading down about 1% on the day Monday. So far Doar is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.98.

VIDEO: Monday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: BX, HURC

