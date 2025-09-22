Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Hain Celestial Group's, Neil Campbell, made a $95,307 purchase of HAIN, buying 62,640 shares at a cost of $1.52 each. Campbell was up about 18.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HAIN trading as high as $1.80 at last check today. Hain Celestial Group is trading up about 10.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Campbell made one other purchase in the past year, buying $49,378 shares at a cost of $1.93 a piece.

And at Roivant Sciences, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Matthew Gline who bought 3,315 shares for a cost of $15.07 each, for a trade totaling $49,957. Roivant Sciences is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to grab ROIV at a price even lower than Gline did, with shares changing hands as low as $14.78 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.9% under Gline's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: HAIN, ROIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.