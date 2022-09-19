Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, B. Riley Financial's Director, Randall E. Paulson, made a $276,460 purchase of RILY, buying 5,892 shares at a cost of $46.92 a piece. B. Riley Financial is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.66M at an average of $52.70 per share.

And at Taylor Morrison Home, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Louis Steffens who bought 11,000 shares for a cost of $23.07 each, for a trade totaling $253,770. Taylor Morrison Home is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Steffens was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TMHC trading as high as $24.78 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: RILY, TMHC

