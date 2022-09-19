Markets
RILY

Monday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: RILY, TMHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, B. Riley Financial's Director, Randall E. Paulson, made a $276,460 purchase of RILY, buying 5,892 shares at a cost of $46.92 a piece. B. Riley Financial is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.66M at an average of $52.70 per share.

And at Taylor Morrison Home, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Louis Steffens who bought 11,000 shares for a cost of $23.07 each, for a trade totaling $253,770. Taylor Morrison Home is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Steffens was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TMHC trading as high as $24.78 at last check today.

Monday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: RILY, TMHC
VIDEO: Monday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: RILY, TMHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RILYTMHC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular