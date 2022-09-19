As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Guaranty Bancshares' Director, Richard W. Baker, made a $259,001 buy of GNTY, purchasing 7,516 shares at a cost of $34.46 a piece. Baker was up about 2.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GNTY trading as high as $35.25 at last check today. Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought GNTY at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $402,659 at an average of $34.44 per share.

And at Fastenal, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO AND PRESIDENT Daniel L. Florness who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $47.85 each, for a total investment of $239,250. This buy marks the first one filed by Florness in the past twelve months. Fastenal is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, FAST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.