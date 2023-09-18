As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Iovance Biotherapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of IOVA, at a cost of $5.30 each, for a total investment of $26.5M. So far Rothbaum is in the green, up about 14.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading up about 13.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rothbaum made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $65M shares at a cost of $6.50 a piece.

And at ChargePoint Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Bruce R. Chizen who bought 500,000 shares at a cost of $5.79 each, for a trade totaling $2.9M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Chizen in the past twelve months. ChargePoint Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. Investors are able to pick up CHPT even cheaper than Chizen did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.48 at last check today -- that's 5.4% under Chizen's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: IOVA, CHPT

