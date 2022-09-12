Markets
Monday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: COIN, ELAN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Coinbase Global's Director, Tobias Lutke, made a $365,428 purchase of COIN, buying 5,894 shares at a cost of $62.00 each. So far Lutke is in the green, up about 36.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $84.58. Coinbase Global is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lutke bought COIN at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.5M at an average of $80.07 per share.

And on Friday, R. David Hoover purchased $303,614 worth of Elanco Animal Health, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.18 each. Before this latest buy, Hoover purchased ELAN on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $974,320 at an average of $27.84 per share. Elanco Animal Health is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Hoover is in the green, up about 6.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.14.

