Monday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: AMH, DEI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, American Homes 4 Rent's Director, Tamara Hughes Gustavson, made a $15.43M purchase of AMH, buying 422,203 shares at a cost of $36.55 a piece. Gustavson was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMH trading as high as $37.73 at last check today. American Homes 4 Rent is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Gustavson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $27.66M shares at a cost of $36.63 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Shirley Wang purchased $6.01M worth of Douglas Emmett, purchasing 284,000 shares at a cost of $21.17 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Wang in the past twelve months. Douglas Emmett is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. Wang was up about 5.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DEI trading as high as $22.31 at last check today.

