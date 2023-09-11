Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Broadcom, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of AVGO, at a cost of $872.03 each, for a total investment of $9.59M. Investors are able to buy AVGO even cheaper than Low did, with shares changing hands as low as $854.76 in trading on Monday which is 2.0% under Low's purchase price. Broadcom is trading off about 0.2% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Robert L. McCormick bought $307,110 worth of Douglas Dynamics, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $30.71 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by McCormick in the past year. Douglas Dynamics is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. McCormick was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PLOW trading as high as $31.97 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: AVGO, PLOW

