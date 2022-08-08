Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TransUnion (TRU), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TRU, at a cost of $79.42 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. Cartwright was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TRU trading as high as $80.83 in trading on Monday. TransUnion is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cartwright in the past year.

And at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $19.77 each, for a trade totaling $494,250. Ares Capital Corporation is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Roll is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.13.

VIDEO: Monday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: TRU, ARCC

