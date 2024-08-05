As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Strategic Education's, Viet D. Dinh, made a $477,950 buy of STRA, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $95.59 each. Bargain hunters can pick up STRA even cheaper than Dinh did, with shares trading as low as $91.11 in trading on Monday -- that's 4.7% below Dinh's purchase price. Strategic Education is trading down about 2.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Dinh made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $493,769 shares for a cost of $114.83 each.

And on Thursday, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased $347,718 worth of First Interstate BancSystem, purchasing 11,232 shares at a cost of $30.96 each. First Interstate BancSystem is trading down about 4.2% on the day Monday. Investors can bag FIBK even cheaper than Riley did, with shares trading as low as $26.62 in trading on Monday -- that's 14.0% under Riley's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: STRA, FIBK

