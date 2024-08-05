News & Insights

Markets
AEHR

Monday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: AEHR, HSII

August 05, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Aehr Test Systems' Director, Howard T. Slayen, made a $310,000 buy of AEHR, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.50 each. Bargain hunters can buy AEHR at a price even lower than Slayen did, with the stock trading as low as $13.26 at last check today -- that's 14.5% below Slayen's purchase price. Aehr Test Systems is trading up about 4.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Slayen made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $28,140 shares at a cost of $40.20 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas L. Monahan purchased $302,825 worth of Heidrick & Struggles International, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $40.38 a piece. Heidrick & Struggles International is trading off about 4.1% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up HSII even cheaper than Monahan did, with shares trading as low as $36.08 at last check today -- that's 10.6% under Monahan's purchase price.

Monday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: AEHR, HSIIVIDEO: Monday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: AEHR, HSII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEHR
HSII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.