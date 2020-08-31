Markets
VG

Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Vonage Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Rory P. Read, made a $201,752 purchase of VG, buying 17,870 shares at a cost of $11.29 a piece. Read was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VG trading as high as $11.47 in trading on Monday. Vonage Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Read bought VG at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $402,027 at an average of $11.55 per share.

And at Gannett, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Laurence Tarica who purchased 74,559 shares for a cost of $1.64 each, for a total investment of $122,277. Gannett is trading off about 1.9% on the day Monday. Tarica was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GCI trading as high as $1.92 in trading on Monday.

Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI
VIDEO: Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VG GCI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular