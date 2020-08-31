Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Vonage Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Rory P. Read, made a $201,752 purchase of VG, buying 17,870 shares at a cost of $11.29 a piece. Read was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VG trading as high as $11.47 in trading on Monday. Vonage Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Read bought VG at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $402,027 at an average of $11.55 per share.

And at Gannett, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Laurence Tarica who purchased 74,559 shares for a cost of $1.64 each, for a total investment of $122,277. Gannett is trading off about 1.9% on the day Monday. Tarica was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GCI trading as high as $1.92 in trading on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.