Markets
VICI

Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: VICI, KN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, VICI Properties' COO, John W. R. Payne, made a $198,996 purchase of VICI, buying 9,200 shares at a cost of $21.63 a piece. VICI Properties is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Payne purchased VICI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $675,226 at an average of $23.72 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Donald Macleod purchased $150,900 worth of Knowles, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.09 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Macleod in the past year. Knowles is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Macleod was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KN trading as high as $15.81 in trading on Monday.

Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: VICI, KN
VIDEO: Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: VICI, KN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VICI KN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular