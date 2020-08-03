Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: VICI, KN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, VICI Properties' COO, John W. R. Payne, made a $198,996 purchase of VICI, buying 9,200 shares at a cost of $21.63 a piece. VICI Properties is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Payne purchased VICI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $675,226 at an average of $23.72 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Donald Macleod purchased $150,900 worth of Knowles, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.09 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Macleod in the past year. Knowles is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Macleod was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KN trading as high as $15.81 in trading on Monday.

