Monday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: MGM, DINO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, MGM Resorts International's Director, Janet Swartz, made a $498,784 purchase of MGM, buying 14,230 shares at a cost of $35.05 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag MGM at a price even lower than Swartz did, with the stock trading as low as $33.04 at last check today which is 5.7% under Swartz's purchase price. MGM Resorts International is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Swartz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $248,387 shares for a cost of $44.13 each.

And on Friday, Director Franklin Myers bought $405,565 worth of HF Sinclair, buying 7,250 shares at a cost of $55.94 each. Before this latest buy, Myers bought DINO at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.01M at an average of $44.04 per share. HF Sinclair is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.

