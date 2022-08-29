Monday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: KW, INTC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's Director, Stanley R. Zax, made a $635,250 purchase of KW, buying 35,000 shares at a cost of $18.15 a piece. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zax made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $405,650 shares for a cost of $23.18 a piece.
And on Wednesday, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased $501,153 worth of Intel, purchasing 14,800 shares at a cost of $33.86 each. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger bought INTC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $992,473 at an average of $47.04 per share. Intel is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to snag INTC even cheaper than Gelsinger did, with shares changing hands as low as $33.18 in trading on Monday which is 2.0% under Gelsinger's purchase price.
