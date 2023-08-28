As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NiSource, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of NI, for a cost of $26.44 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. So far Yates is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.86. NiSource Inc. is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, CEO Robert Michael McKee bought $292,033 worth of Kodiak Gas Services, buying 16,180 shares at a cost of $18.05 a piece. Before this latest buy, McKee made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $360,000 shares for a cost of $16.00 each. Kodiak Gas Services is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. So far McKee is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.66.

VIDEO: Monday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: NI, KGS

