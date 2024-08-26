News & Insights

Markets
GBDC

Monday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, LIND

August 26, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Golub Capital BDC's Chief Executive Officer, David Golub, made a $594,600 purchase of GBDC, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $14.87 a piece. Golub was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBDC trading as high as $15.07 at last check today. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.80M at an average of $15.94 per share.

And at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Sven-olof Lindblad who purchased 32,117 shares for a cost of $7.95 each, for a total investment of $255,288. Lindblad Expeditions Holdingsc is trading down about 2.5% on the day Monday. Lindblad was up about 32.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LIND trading as high as $10.56 in trading on Monday.

Also see:




The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBDC
LIND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.