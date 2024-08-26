Monday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, LIND

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Golub Capital BDC's Chief Executive Officer, David Golub, made a $594,600 purchase of GBDC, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $14.87 a piece. Golub was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBDC trading as high as $15.07 at last check today. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.80M at an average of $15.94 per share.

And at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Sven-olof Lindblad who purchased 32,117 shares for a cost of $7.95 each, for a total investment of $255,288. Lindblad Expeditions Holdingsc is trading down about 2.5% on the day Monday. Lindblad was up about 32.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LIND trading as high as $10.56 in trading on Monday.

