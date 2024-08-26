News & Insights

Monday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: BHRB

August 26, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought $340,450 worth of Burke Herbert Financial Services, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $68.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hinkle bought BHRB at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $498,895 at an average of $49.82 per share. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Investors can bag BHRB at a price even lower than Hinkle did, with shares trading as low as $65.65 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.6% below Hinkle's purchase price.

