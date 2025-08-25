Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reynolds Consumer Products, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 71,586 shares of REYN, at a cost of $23.05 each, for a total investment of $1.65M. Hawkesby was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with REYN trading as high as $24.22 at last check today. Reynolds Consumer Products is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hawkesby in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Director Gregory L. Summe bought $1.26M worth of Avantor, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $12.56 a piece. Before this latest buy, Summe purchased AVTR at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.24M at an average of $12.40 per share. Avantor is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. Summe was up about 11.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AVTR trading as high as $13.99 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: REYN, AVTR

