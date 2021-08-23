Monday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, TXMD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' CEO & President, Reshma Kewalramani, made a $1.96M buy of VRTX, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $195.65 each. Kewalramani was up about 1.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VRTX trading as high as $198.26 in trading on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday.

And at TherapeuticsMD, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Cooper C. Collins who purchased 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $0.72 each, for a total investment of $725,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Collins in the past year. TherapeuticsMD is trading up about 8.1% on the day Monday. So far Collins is in the green, up about 13.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.