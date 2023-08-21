As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Healthcare Realty Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of HR, for a cost of $17.11 each, for a total investment of $538,965. Bargain hunters can pick up HR at a price even lower than Singleton did, with the stock trading as low as $16.59 at last check today which is 3.0% under Singleton's purchase price. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading off about 0.8% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Singleton in the past year.

And at Paramount Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler who purchased 70,000 shares at a cost of $4.66 each, for a total investment of $326,490. Before this latest buy, Behler bought PGRE at 10 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.17M at an average of $4.93 per share. Paramount Group Inc is trading up about 0.6% on the day Monday. So far Behler is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.85.

VIDEO: Monday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: HR, PGRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.