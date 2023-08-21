Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hippo Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, John Drake Nichols purchased 20,427 shares of HIPO, at a cost of $10.24 each, for a total investment of $209,210. Hippo Holdings is trading off about 4.1% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Lee Soultz purchased $203,548 worth of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $40.71 each. Before this latest buy, Soultz purchased WSC at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $709,824 at an average of $47.32 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Soultz was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WSC trading as high as $42.60 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: HIPO, WSC

