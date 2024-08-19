Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At South Plains Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Noe G. Valles bought 50,000 shares of SPFI, for a cost of $30.00 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Valles was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SPFI trading as high as $32.89 at last check today. South Plains Financial is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Valles bought SPFI at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $3.06M at an average of $25.50 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought $533,859 worth of Harte Hanks, buying 73,900 shares at a cost of $7.22 a piece. Before this latest buy, Radoff made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $68,197 shares for a cost of $6.82 a piece. Harte Hanks is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Radoff is in the green, up about 2.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.40.

VIDEO: Monday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: SPFI, HHS

