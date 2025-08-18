Monday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: NEGG, AXON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Newegg Commerce, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Vladimir Galkin bought 11,111 shares of NEGG, for a cost of $104.72 each, for a total investment of $1.16M. Newegg Commerce is trading up about 4.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Galkin purchased NEGG at 8 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $48.60M at an average of $34.72 per share.

And at Axon Enterprise, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Hadi Partovi who purchased 1,358 shares for a cost of $740.00 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Partovi in the past twelve months. Axon Enterprise is trading up about 3.8% on the day Monday. So far Partovi is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $784.90.

