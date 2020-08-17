Monday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: IAC, GBDC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Match Group (IAC)'s Director, Michael D. Eisner, made a $4.98M buy of IAC, purchasing 40,555 shares at a cost of $122.85 a piece. Eisner was up about 3.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with IAC trading as high as $127.26 in trading on Monday. Match Group is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Eisner in the past twelve months.

And at Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer David Golub who purchased 76,400 shares at a cost of $12.39 each, for a trade totaling $946,619. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. So far Golub is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.78.

