Monday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: RNR, UNVR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, RenaissanceRe Holdings's Director, Brian Gerald John Gray, made a $979,650 buy of RNR, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $130.62 a piece. Gray was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RNR trading as high as $137.59 at last check today. RenaissanceRe Holdings is trading off about 0.3% on the day Monday.

And at Univar Solutions, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos who purchased 25,000 shares for a cost of $26.19 each, for a total investment of $654,665. This buy marks the first one filed by Alexos in the past year. Univar Solutions is trading off about 1% on the day Monday. So far Alexos is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.65.

