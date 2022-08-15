Markets
MATV

Monday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: MATV, IHRT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Mativ's President, CEO, Julie Schertell, made a $520,560 buy of MATV, purchasing 21,600 shares at a cost of $24.10 a piece. So far Schertell is in the green, up about 4.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.11. Mativ Inc is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday.

And at iHeartMedia, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Robert W. Pittman who purchased 54,112 shares for a cost of $9.31 each, for a trade totaling $503,739. Before this latest buy, Pittman bought IHRT at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.02M at an average of $15.71 per share. iHeartMedia is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday. So far Pittman is in the green, up about 9.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.21

Monday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: MATV, IHRT
VIDEO: Monday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: MATV, IHRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MATV IHRT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular