As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, TG Therapeutics' CEO and President, Michael S. Weiss, made a $1.01M purchase of TGTX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $10.13 a piece. TG Therapeutics is trading up about 9.6% on the day Monday.

And at Westlake Chemical Partners, there was insider buying on Thursday, by SVP Andrew Kenner who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.77 each, for a total investment of $227,750. Before this latest buy, Kenner purchased WLKP at 5 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $672,169 at an average of $22.41 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag WLKP even cheaper than Kenner did, with the stock changing hands as low as $22.22 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.4% under Kenner's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: TGTX, WLKP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.