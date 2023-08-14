Monday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: TDW, SMCI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Tidewater's Director, Robert Robotti, made a $3.04M purchase of TDW, buying 48,200 shares at a cost of $63.00 each. Tidewater is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Robotti purchased TDW on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $19.54M at an average of $38.13 per share.

And at Super Micro Computer, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Shiu Leung Chan who bought 4,000 shares at a cost of $265.57 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. Before this latest buy, Chan bought SMCI at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.09M at an average of $90.79 per share. Super Micro Computer is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Investors are able to grab SMCI at a price even lower than Chan did, with the stock trading as low as $248.40 in trading on Monday -- that's 6.5% under Chan's purchase price.

