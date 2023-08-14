News & Insights

Markets
TDW

Monday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: TDW, SMCI

August 14, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Tidewater's Director, Robert Robotti, made a $3.04M purchase of TDW, buying 48,200 shares at a cost of $63.00 each. Tidewater is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Robotti purchased TDW on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $19.54M at an average of $38.13 per share.

And at Super Micro Computer, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Shiu Leung Chan who bought 4,000 shares at a cost of $265.57 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. Before this latest buy, Chan bought SMCI at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.09M at an average of $90.79 per share. Super Micro Computer is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Investors are able to grab SMCI at a price even lower than Chan did, with the stock trading as low as $248.40 in trading on Monday -- that's 6.5% under Chan's purchase price.

Monday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: TDW, SMCI
VIDEO: Monday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: TDW, SMCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDW
SMCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.