Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CRISPR Therapeutics', Douglas A. Treco, made a $1.14M purchase of CRSP, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $57.03 a piece. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Treco in the past year.

And at Portillos, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Eugene I. Lee Jr. who bought 130,250 shares at a cost of $7.68 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Portillos is trading up about 6.5% on the day Monday. So far Lee Jr. is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.07.

VIDEO: Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: CRSP, PTLO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.