Markets
CRSP

Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: CRSP, PTLO

August 11, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CRISPR Therapeutics', Douglas A. Treco, made a $1.14M purchase of CRSP, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $57.03 a piece. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Treco in the past year.

And at Portillos, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Eugene I. Lee Jr. who bought 130,250 shares at a cost of $7.68 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Portillos is trading up about 6.5% on the day Monday. So far Lee Jr. is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.07.

Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: CRSP, PTLOVIDEO: Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: CRSP, PTLO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRSP
PTLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.