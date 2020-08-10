Monday 8/10 Insider Buying Report: PFE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pfizer, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Ronald E. Blaylock who purchased 13,000 shares for a cost of $38.55 each, for a trade totaling $501,085. Pfizer is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday.

