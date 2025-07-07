Markets
Monday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: EXOZ, IAF

July 07, 2025 — 11:17 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Exozymes (EXOZ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Michael Heltzen purchased 1,040 shares of EXOZ, at a cost of $10.22 each, for a total investment of $10,629. Investors can bag EXOZ even cheaper than Heltzen did, with the stock changing hands as low as $9.71 in trading on Monday which is 5.0% under Heltzen's purchase price. Exozymes is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Heltzen in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Moritz A. Sell bought $9,000 worth of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (IAF), buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $4.50 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Sell in the past twelve months. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday.

