Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At YPF, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, VP Upstream Matias Osvaldo Farina purchased 4,357 shares of YPF, at a cost of $46.26 each, for a total investment of $201,555. Investors are able to grab YPF at a price even lower than Farina did, with the stock trading as low as $45.00 in trading on Monday which is 2.7% below Farina's purchase price. YPF is trading up about 3.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Lori A. Conkling bought $2,201 worth of Interactive Brokers Group, buying 25 shares at a cost of $88.03 each. Before this latest buy, Conkling purchased IBKR at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $11,244 at an average of $74.96 per share. Interactive Brokers Group is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. So far Conkling is in the green, up about 6.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $93.97.

VIDEO: Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: YPF, IBKR

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