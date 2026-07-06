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Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: YPF, IBKR

July 06, 2026 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At YPF, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, VP Upstream Matias Osvaldo Farina purchased 4,357 shares of YPF, at a cost of $46.26 each, for a total investment of $201,555. Investors are able to grab YPF at a price even lower than Farina did, with the stock trading as low as $45.00 in trading on Monday which is 2.7% below Farina's purchase price. YPF is trading up about 3.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Lori A. Conkling bought $2,201 worth of Interactive Brokers Group, buying 25 shares at a cost of $88.03 each. Before this latest buy, Conkling purchased IBKR at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $11,244 at an average of $74.96 per share. Interactive Brokers Group is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. So far Conkling is in the green, up about 6.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $93.97.

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: YPF, IBKRVIDEO: Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: YPF, IBKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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YPF
IBKR

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