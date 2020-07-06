Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sunnova Energy International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of NOVA, for a cost of $16.50 each, for a total investment of $49,500. So far Lane is in the green, up about 16.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.27. Sunnova Energy International is trading up about 7.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lane purchased NOVA at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $160,000 at an average of $10.67 per share.

And at Flexsteel Industries, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Jerald K. Dittmer who purchased 1,000 shares for a cost of $12.72 each, for a total investment of $12,720. Before this latest buy, Dittmer purchased FLXS on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $291,319 at an average of $14.94 per share. Flexsteel Industries is trading up about 5.6% on the day Monday. So far Dittmer is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.73.

