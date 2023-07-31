News & Insights

Monday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: TGI, ILPT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Triumph Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Chong Chan Teo purchased 121,802 shares of TGI, at a cost of $0.83 each, for a total investment of $101,096. Teo was up about 1409.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TGI trading as high as $12.53 in trading on Monday. Triumph Group is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

And at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joseph Morea who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.68 each, for a total investment of $73,654. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading up about 9.2% on the day Monday. So far Morea is in the green, up about 18.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.35.

