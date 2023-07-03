Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ASP Isotopes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Duncan Moore purchased 100,000 shares of ASPI, at a cost of $0.50 each, for a total investment of $49,990. So far Moore is in the green, up about 33.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $0.67. ASP Isotopes is trading up about 9.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Moore purchased ASPI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $24,998 at an average of $0.83 per share.

And on Friday, Chief Executive Officer John Earl Jackson purchased $32,500 worth of CSI Compressco, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $1.30 each. Before this latest buy, Jackson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $12,700 shares for a cost of $1.27 a piece. CSI Compressco is trading down about 1.6% on the day Monday. Investors can bag CCLP even cheaper than Jackson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1.24 in trading on Monday which is 4.6% under Jackson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 7/3 Insider Buying Report: ASPI, CCLP

